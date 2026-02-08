Skid Row are on the search for a new vocalist — and it could be you.

This isn’t a joke, either. The iconic hard rock band announced that they’re looking for a new vocalist, insisting “[t]his isn’t a contest.”

“This isn’t a gimmick. This is your chance to join,” they added.

“For nearly four decades, Skid Row has delivered some of hard rock’s most powerful anthems and their legacy is still growing,” a press statement stated (as per Louder Sound). “Now, the band is opening the door to a new chapter. Skid Row is looking for the right voice and presence to carry their songs into the future.”

“This is about more than pitch-perfect vocals. It’s about presence, conviction, and authenticity – the qualities that have always defined Skid Row. If you’ve got what it takes, don’t wait.”

The new vocalist will follow in the footsteps of Sebastian Bach, Johnny Solinger, Tony Harnell, ZP Theart, and Erik Grönwall, and Lzzy Hale, the latter of whom filled the role for several shows in 2024.

Hale, however, ruled out taking on the position in a full time capacity.

“My soul is still buzzing from the crazy ride I was just on,” she said following her time in the band. “What started out as friends helping out friends, bloomed into something bigger than any of us could’ve imagined.

“I’m overflowing with gratitude. This experience of getting to deep dive into Skid Row has given me a rare opportunity to deepen my love for these men I get to call friends. And the soul bonding moments we created together musically will live with me forever.”

Are you interested in fronting Skid Row?

Submit an audition video featuring a short bio, a declaration as to why you’re the ideal new vocalist, and performances of Skid Row songs “18 and Life” and “Monkey Business” (the vocal-free instrumental tracks for both songs can be found on the Sweetwater website).

Find out more here.