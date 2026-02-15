Welsh ragga metal legends Skindred are returning to Australia for their biggest ever headline tour.

Wielding a formidable reputation as being among the best live bands, Skindred have been stupefying audiences with their heart-thumping blend of reggae, punk, hip hop, nu metal, rock and electronica since forming in the late ’90s.

Their return to Australia will kick off on September 1st at Perth’s Magnet House, before shows at the Gov in Adelaide on September 3rd, Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on September 4th, Sydney’s Metro Theatre on September 5th, and the Triffid in Brisbane on September 6th.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am (local) on Friday, February 20th. A presale will run from 9am (local) on Wednesday, February 18th – sign up here.

Hailing from Newport in Wales, the group explode out of the underground and into enduring infamy, now with eight studio albums to date, multiple award wins, countless performances, and millions of fans spanning the globe, all under the ardent gaze of frontman Benji Webbe.

Releasing their debut album Babylon in 2002, Skindred have consistently unleashed new music throughout their career, and 2026 is no exception with the hotly-anticipated release of their ninth studio album You Got This due out on April 17th.

Featuring the newly slimmed-down trio of Webbe, Mikey Demus, and Arya Goggin working alongside Grammy-winning producer Jay Ruston (Diana Ross, Meat Loaf, Mr Bungle), You Got This picks up where the band’s acclaimed 2023 album Smile left off, with vibrant dancehall hues fused with hooks, earworms and hard-hitting slammers all lying in wait.

Skindred’s live shows are widely acclaimed, with their exuberant brand of chaos never skimping on unity as well as pedal-to-the-metal technicality. Whether performing alongside the likes of KISS, Korn, Papa Roach and Rob Zombie, or leaving festival crowds in a sweaty euphoria on some of the biggest global stages, they can certainly get a crowd going.

Most recently delighting Australian fans in 2024, performing as part of Knotfest Australia, Skindred’s previous down under performances have been praised time and time again.

SKINDRED AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Tuesday, September 1st

Magnet House, Perth WA

Thursday, September 3rd

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday, September 4th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, September 5th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, September 6th

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD