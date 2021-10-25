Despite the ban announcing a new EP last month, Slash has revealed that Guns N’ Roses haven’t written any new music since their reunion.

Though Guns N’ Roses’ forthcoming EP Hard Skool will mark the first new record from Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan together in nearly three decades, Slash revealed that the group are yet to put together some original tracks for the album.

“As far as new Guns is concerned, we haven’t even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing,” Slash said in an interview with Audacy.

“We’ve been doing a lot of material that’s been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavour unto itself.”

Discussing the tracks that will be reworked ahead of the release, Slash added: “They both have a lot of history. What happened was Axl has all these songs that he recorded at some point along the way.

“And so [McKagan] and I went in and re-did them, basically… Like, I wrote my own kind of parts to what else is going on, and just sort of took the drums and re-did everything else.”

Back in 2019, McKagan dished that a new album was in the works, but stopped short of going into major detail.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“There’s never been a direct schedule on how we do things,” he said to Trunk Nation.

“I’ve heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has, really cool stuff he’s been working on. So I’m excited about the possibilities of that, of course.”

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out Audacy‘s interview with Slash: