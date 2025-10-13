UK post-punk duo Sleaford Mods have announced an Australia and New Zealand tour set for 2026.

This will be the duo’s first time back since May and June of 2023, where they performed at events like Sydney’s Vivid Live and Hobart’s Dark Mofo.

“We took a year off ’cause I needed to get my nails did, and now we’re itching to get back out there and play live”, said vocalist Jason Williamson.

Kicking off at the Fremantle Arts Centre on April 11th, the pair will then hit up Melbourne’s Forum, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall, The Tivoli in Brisbane, before heading to New Zealand for shows at Meow Nui in Wellington and Auckland’s Powerstation.

The tour comes following the release of “Megaton”, the post-punk’s latest single. Released via Rough Trade Records, the single is a union of groove and guile, marking their first new material since 2023’s highly successful album UK Grim.

“Megaton” takes aim at cultural mediocrity, as Williamson said in a statement at the time of release: “We should be aligned with one another but instead we are crippled by social media and the resulting separatism: Genocide… swipe… gym bods… swipe… food pics… swipe… starvation. Killing upon killing, so much terrible, horrifying information followed by a cat meme followed by faces filtered beyond recognition.”

He said “it’s an absolute banger”, and he and Andrew Fearn are “buzzing to play that live for the first time”.

“Who knows, we might have a few more new tracks to drop by then. Either way, it’s been a while since we toured, and we’re gagging for it,” he said.

Sleaford Mods have partnered with PLUS1 to Support War Child, a specialist charity for children affected by conflict. $1 from every ticket sold will go towards helping War Child protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by war. They also partnered with the charity on the release of “Megaton”.

UK Grim became Sleaford Mods’ highest-charting album yet quickly, reaching No. 3 in the UK.

Presale via Handsome Tours begins at 10am on Thursday, October 16th, before general sale at 10am on Fridau, October 17th. Sign up for presale here.

SLEAFORD MODS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Saturday, April 11th

Fremantle Arts Centre (Front Garden), Perth WA

Tuesday, April 14th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Friday, April 17th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, April 19th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, April 21st

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, April 23rd

Meow Nui, Wellington NZ

Saturday, April 25th

Powerstation, Auckland NZ