We love a good cover of our favourite headbanging tracks – and now, a group of talented kids and teens have delivered us an epic version of the iconic Slipknot track ‘Psychosocial’.

The cover of the tune from their album All Hope Is Gone was performed by several members of the O’Keefe Music Foundation, who have done a bunch of other equally-impressive Slipknot covers, including Vol. 3 – The Subliminal Verses’ ‘Duality’ and .5 The Gray Chapter track ‘The Devil In I.’

The music vid was apparently filmed in October – back in those golden days when we could still head to establishments and mosh to our heart’s content – and shows a crowd of hyped kids headbanging and moshing to the tune while two girls — aged eight and nine — even hit kegs with baseball à la Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan.

Lead singer, 17-year-old vocalist, Kaden Karns absolutely nails Corey Taylor’s brutal vocals on the track and is actually from the Slipknot frontman’s hometown of Waterloo, Iowa, where Taylor lived prior to moving to Des Moines and forming Stone Sour.

According to the O’Keefe Music Foundation website, the group enables “children from around the world to record and film their musical performances for free.”

“With your help, talented young musicians are provided with top of the line instruments, professional recording equipment and the ability to follow their dreams.”



Check out ‘Psychosocial’ (Slipknot Cover) by The O’Keefe Music Foundation: