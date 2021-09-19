The Smashing Pumpkins have performed the Siamese Dream track ‘Quiet’ for the first time in 27 years while headlining Chicago’s Riot Fest.

During their first show of the year, the band played the song for the first time since its release in 1994.

On top of that, they performed a total of 20 songs, including some of their biggest hits like ‘Tonight, Tonight’, ‘Zero’ and ‘Today’.

‘Quiet’ wasn’t the only track that the band unearthed from the archives, as they also played ‘Crush’ for the first time since 2008, ‘Shame’ for the first time since 2010 and ‘United States’ for the first time since 2015.

Meanwhile, they also showcased four tracks from their most recent album Cyr, which was released back in November 2020.

Back in July, the band revealed they were working on their next album, which according to guitarist Jeff Schroader will serve as a “sequel” to both 1995’s Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina.

“We’re about halfway through working on another big album, which is, basically, I guess, a sequel to Mellon Collie [And The Infinite Sadness and Machina, so it’s the third in a trilogy — more of a concept-based album,” Schroader told Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio.

“And this one is 33 songs. We’ve been working for a long — almost, basically, the whole year on it.”

He continued: “But we’re in the middle of real tracking and stuff right now. James [Iha, guitar] and I are working out here in L.A. Drums are basically done, so Jimmy’s [Chamberlin] done his part.”

“But [Smashing Pumpkins singer] Billy is working in Chicago, and I’m out here in L.A., and James is in L.A., so we’re ploughing through it. That’ll probably take most of the rest of the year, ’cause it’s a big, sprawling thing.”

Check out fan footage of Smashing Pumpkins performing ‘Quiet’ at Riot Fest: