The Writers Guild of America (WGA) are currently on strike, aiming for fairer pay in the streaming era. The strike has received support from many celebrities, including Amanda Seyfried and Jimmy Fallon, and even Snoop Dogg has given his opinion on the situation.

While appearing on a panel earlier this week (as per Variety), the rapper gave a shout out to the WGA strike, noting that it has repercussions for all creative industries.

“The writers are striking because [of] streaming, they can’t get paid,” Snoop said. “Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office.”

While Snoop acknowledged that streaming is highly profitable, he noted that the money never seems to trickle down to the creators.

“I don’t understand how the fuck you get paid off of that shit,” he said. “Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars? …That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers … but it don’t add up to the money. Like, where the fuck is the money?”

I wonder what TV shows that Snoop loves will be affected. It’s currently unclear how long the WGA strike will last. It officially started on Tuesday, May 2nd after studies rejected proposals from the writers guild. You can read the WGA’s official statement here.

Snoop was recently in Australia, and Tone Deaf headed to his show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena to witness one of hip hop’s longest-lasting legends in action. “As Snoop navigated his long list of hits, the crowd was right there with him. Controlled by his every note and intense gaze, the audience didn’t lower their arms from above their heads unless they were told otherwise,” our review noted.

