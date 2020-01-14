Indie-rock luminary Soccer Mommy has announced her second album, color theory. The follow-up to Sophie Allison’s critically-lauded Clean will arrive on February 28th.

In celebration of the album announcement, Soccer Mommy has unveiled a brand new track with a killer music video, ‘circle the drain’, which you can check out below.

‘circle the drain’ marks the third single released from the forthcoming record, following tracks ‘lucy’ and ‘yellow is the color of her eyes’.

“I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally.” Allison shared in a statement, “The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying.”

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

color theory – Soccer Mommy

01 bloodstream

02 circle the drain

03 royal screw up

04 night swimming

05 crawling in my skin

06 yellow is the color of her eyes

07 up the walls

08 lucy

09 stain

10 gray light