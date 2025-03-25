Sons of the East are hitting the road for their biggest Australian tour to date.

The Northern Beaches trio will be celebrating the release of their second album, SONS, out Friday, June 13th.

The tour kicks off at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Friday, August 8th, before heading to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on August 9th and Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on August 12th. They’ll then take their show to Adelaide’s The Gov on August 15th, before wrapping things up in Fremantle at Freo.Social on August 16th.

With over 700 million streams, 75 million YouTube views, and more than 100,000 headline tickets sold, Sons Of The East have built a following both at home and abroad. They’ve playedshows at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, New York’s Williamsburg Music Hall, and LA’s Troubadour.

Made up of singer-guitarist Jack Rollins, singer-keyboardist Nic Johnston, and banjo/guitarist Daniel Wallage, the band describes their sound as a “country, blues, folk-infused kind of soul,” drawing inspiration from artists like Townes Van Zandt, Blaze Foley, Gram Parsons, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

This month, they released a new single “Rescue Me”.

“This tune actually came about from a jam we had ages ago — one we kept coming back to over the years,” shares the band’s Nic Johnston. “The very first voice memo of it is absolute chaos, with one of us singing ‘how out of time are we’ as the opening line, which didn’t fit at all. We ended up recording two complete versions before we finally captured the energy we were chasing. Like so many of our songs, even though it hints at heartbreak, it’s really an upbeat, hopeful song.”

Live Nation pre-sale tickets go on sale today (Wednesday, March 26) at 12pm local time, with an artist pre-sale starting at 10am. General tickets will be available from 10am on Friday, March 28th.

Sons of the East Australia Tour

Presented by Live Nation

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 28th at 10am (local time).

For complete tour & ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au