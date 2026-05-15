Fresh off a whirlwind run of international success, Spacey Jane are bringing things back home with a new EP and the biggest Australian tour of their career.

The new EP, Exit Wounds, will arrive on June 12th, led by the fresh single “I Never See Her”, which frontman Caleb Harper said captures the emotional limbo of delaying the end of a relationship.

“‘I Never See Her’ is about rationalising a breakup,” he explained. “It’s a conversation you have with yourself when you’re delaying the inevitable and anticipating the grief. It’s also about longing for a place that will hold you and keep you safe – trying to define what home means and where it is.”

“I Never See Her” follows their March single “Do You Really Love Her?”.

Produced by Day Wave and mixed by Lars Stalfors, Exit Wounds was written and recorded in Los Angeles during sessions for Spacey Jane’s acclaimed third album If That Makes Sense, which arrived last year and propelled the band to a new level of international success.

The album debuted at No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart, earned nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Video, and became the highest-selling Australian album of 2025. The band also dominated triple j as the station’s most-played artist of the year, while landing five songs in the Hottest 100.

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Since then, Spacey Jane have completed sold-out tours across Australia, New Zealand, North America, the UK, and Europe, while continuing to build momentum overseas with appearances locked in for Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and Lollapalooza this year.

Now, they’re bringing that momentum back home.

The ‘Heading Back Down Under’ tour kicks off with two nights at Brisbane’s Riverstage on November 26th and 27th before heading to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Adelaide’s The Drive, the Sydney Opera House Forecourt, and a two-night hometown finale at Perth’s ICF Outdoor in December.

Joining Spacey Jane on the national run are acclaimed Melbourne acts Telenova and Armlock. Tickets go on sale at 10am (local) on Thursday, May 21st, following a Frontier members presale beginning 10am (local) on Tuesday, May 19th.

Spacey Jane’s “I Never See Her” is out now. For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

SPACEY JANE AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Thursday, November 26th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Friday, November 27th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Friday, December 4th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, December 5th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, December 6th

The Drive, Adelaide SA

Thursday, December 10th

On the Steps, Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

*not a Frontier show

Friday, December 11th

On the Steps, Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

*not a Frontier show

Saturday, December 12th

ICF Outdoor, Perth WA

Sunday, December 13th

ICF Outdoor, Perth WA