With vaccination rates skyrocketing across the nation, things have finally begun to look up for live music in Australia. Unfortunately, this is not the case for Steel Panther who have, again, postponed their upcoming gig.

The profane American rock band were set to play a mini-festival titled Heavy Metal Rules Tour. The concert, which has already been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, has been pushed back to 2022.

The self-proclaimed “wildest, wettest, dirtiest, hardest, heaviest, most rocking heavy metal tour to hit Australia” will be playing at the same venues that were previously scheduled, and will be adding an additional show at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.

In Brisbane, they will be joined by some of the finest names in rock, including Sevendust, Dead Letter Circus, Lagerstein, Devilskin and Bare Bones, for one helluva day.

The band announced the news of the postponement today. “Steel Panther’s ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ tour alongside their good mates Sevendust has been re-scheduled a couple of times now – and though it has definitely felt like being edged for 18 months, they are now announcing when Fanthers will absolutely get to experience their release,” a press release issued by Steel Panther reads.

Ticketholders for the postponed Heavy Metal Rules Tour will be able to use them for the new 2022 dates.

Steel Panther, originally called Metal Skool, was formed in 2000 and is comprised of Michael Starr (lead singer), Satchel (guitarist) and Stix Zadinia (drums).

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Steel Panther ‘Heavy Metal Rules Tour’ (rescheduled dates)

Monday, 17th October 2022

Powerstation, Auckland (Sevendust will not appear)

Wednesday, 19th October 2022

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Friday, 21st October 2022

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday, 22nd October 2022

Eatons Hill, Brisbane

Sunday, 23rd October 2022

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Check out ‘Always Gonna Be a Ho’ by Steel Panther: