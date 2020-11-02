Stevie Wonder has taken to the stage at a Joe Biden rally to perform his first new songs in 15 years.

The musical icon showed his support for Biden and Kamala Harris by performing a four-song set at the Detroit rally.

Along with hits ‘Higher Ground’ and ‘Superstition,’ Wonder also debuted new tracks ‘Can’t Put It In The Hands of Fate’ and ‘Where Is Our Love Song’, which were released last week.

Speaking during his set, Wonder urged the crowd to “vote justice in and injustice out.”

“The only way we’re going to win this fight, a fight against injustice, is by voting,” he said.

Wonder also went on to describe the upcoming election as “the most important one of [his] lifetime.”

“When I’m in California hearing about a group of people that are trying to kidnap and murder the governor of this state, excuse my language, but that’s some bullshit. Unacceptable,” he said, referencing an alleged domestic terrorism plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

He also shut down Trump’s plan to introduce a Juneteenth national holiday, saying that the president should give reparations for the “work that we’ve all done over the last 400 years, unpaid.” instead.

In a statement regarding the release of the new tracks (via Spin), Wonder emphasised the need for “love, peace and unity” during the current climate.

“In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity,” he said.

The tracks follow Wonder’s recent announcement of his departure from Motown Records, in favour of Republic Records.

Having signed with Motown Records when he was just 11 years old, Wonder said he hopes to “figure out how [he can still] do some things at Motown.”

“Even though I have left Motown, I never leave Motown… that’s Detroit,” he said.

Check out Stevie Wonder performing new songs at the Joe Biden rally: