Stormzy has unveiled the powerful animated video to accompany his song ‘Superheroes’, while dedicating the clip to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman following the actor’s death from cancer at the age of 43.

Premiering the music video in several classrooms across the UK, the clip also included references to rappers Little Simz and dave, football star Marcus Rashford and was directed by British filmmaker Taz Tron Delix.

“We’re all superheroes. As much as we come from where we come from, we might be disadvantaged, we might have so many obstacles in front of us, you are a superhero in your own right, and don’t ever forget that,” Stormzy said.

“Those little skills that we have, those big skills that we have, those talents, those things that often go ignored, that makes you a superhero…”

He continued, “I wanted to make this video to basically inspire you guys, to let you know that the sky is the limit, to let you know that all those things inside of you make you incredible.”

The ‘Superheroes’ video also examines the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement according to the director, who told Little Black Book in a new interview about the making of the clip that it had been inspired by the London protests in June, of which Stormzy had actively been apart of.

“We can’t ignore what happened,” Delix said. “It’s what the whole song is about. And it’s what Stormzy’s about. He was there on the day, out there protesting.”

The rapper said the late Chadwick Boseman would be “forever a superhero in our hearts” in a caption at the end of the promo.

Check out ‘Superheroes’ by Stormzy: