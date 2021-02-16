Get the latest K-pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox

K-pop star SUNMI just dropped teasers for her new EP TAIL and like, can we fast forward to February 23rd already?

Hold onto your horses; there’s only a week left for new music from Sunmi!

Earlier in February, the K-pop soloist confirmed that she was gearing up to release new music sometime in later this month. Now, she has confirmed details for her new EP, titled TAIL, as well as blessed us with some truly glorious pictorial teasers.

Really, a dystopian industrial fantasy where Sunmi emerges as a flower? TAIL cannot come sooner!

While we’re wishing that the EP had had more than the specified two tracks, we’ll take anything we get, queen! While the eponymous ‘Tail’ holds the position of the title track, the B-side is cheekily titled ‘What The Flower’. Sunmi holds sole writing credits for both, and shares composing credits with some equally impressive names.

Miyane (Sunmi’s fans) will recognize FRANTS, who is co-composer on ‘Tail’. This isn’t the first time the two have spun magic together: FRANTS also worked on Sunmi’s previous hits ‘Siren’, ‘Lalalay,’ and ‘pporappippam.’ The latter made Don’t Bore Us’ list of the best K-pop songs of 2020.

On ‘What The Flower’, Sunmi teams up with Hong So Jin, whom most fans know as the force behind IU’s ‘Love Poem’, one of the seminal K-pop songs of 2019.

TAIL will be Sunmi’s first album since 2018’s Warning, which reinvented her as a force of nature, spawning three hit singles ‘Gashina’, ‘Heroine’, and ‘Siren’. Sunmi continued this winning streak with June 2020’s ‘pporappippam’, which emerged as one of the winners of a K-pop year filled with retro-leaning sounds.

Check out ‘pporappippam’ by Sunmi: