The Life of a Showgirl hasn’t even been out for a full day yet, and it’s already broken a streaming record on Spotify.

Today, Spotify announced that Swift’s twelfth album has broken the record for most-streamed in a single day so far in 2025 (only 11 hours after its release).

Earlier this week, she broke her own record for most album pre-saves, reaching more than 5 million and surpassing the record held by her 2024 release, The Tortured Poets Department. Swift replaces Playboy Carti’s March album, Music, which had the most streams in 24 hours this year.

Speaking on the albums release, Swift wrote on Instagram “I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right. A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self-portrait,”

“If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain.”

The Life of a Showgirl festivities have been rampant all week. Notably, Spotify hosted a pop-up activation in New York City for fans to take photos in album-inspired backdrops and featuring previously unshared lyrics from the new record.

Marking her first release since The Tortured Poets Department, Swift once again executed a meticulously planned rollout. More impressively, her output, alongside her chart records and album sales throughout recent years has been extremely high, even with a dragged out and highly publicised management feud.

In an appearance on fiancé Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast last month, she said “this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant.”

With the numbers already rewriting records, The Life of a Showgirl cements her status as the defining pop star of 2025.