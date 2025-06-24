After returning earlier this year with their first single in nearly two decades, indie-electronic project Teenager — the collaboration between Nick Littlemore (PNAU, Empire of the Sun) and Pip Brown (Ladyhawke) — share a follow-up track. Their latest release, “Sail the Seas”, is the second single from their upcoming body of work, Fourteen, set for release later this year. “Sail the Seas” features upbeat rhythms and an indie-dance sensibility. “Nick came over and we pretty much wrote’ Sail the Seas’ in a day,” explains Ladyhawke. “We were writing it for an ad or something and then we loved the song so much it ended up becoming a Teenager song, which I’m very, very glad about. We wanted to write something really fun and hooky, which was almost like a chanting kid’s melody, but with our Teenager take on it.”

The new track follows “A.A.”, released in May, marking the duo’s continued rollout of new material after a long hiatus.

Formed in 2004, Teenager emerged as a curious and creative side project — a partnership between Littlemore and then-rising Kiwi artist Pip Brown. Their debut album Thirteen, released in 2006, fused punk energy with electro textures, and featured collaborations with artists from Sonic Youth, The Presets, and Van She. The LP quickly earned cult status in Australia, the UK and US.

By 2007, both artists had moved into the fast lane, Brown breaking out as Ladyhawke, and Littlemore shifting gears into PNAU and Empire of the Sun. But the bond remained. Nearly twenty years later, that spark is burning bright, with more to come ahead of Fourteen.

Teenager’s “Sail the Seas” is out now.