TesseracT have unveiled plans to release a concert film and accompanying live album this December, capturing their celebrated headline performance at Manchester’s Radar festival in 2024.

The UK prog metal quintet announced that both the concert film RADAR and its soundtrack RADAR O.S.T. will arrive on December 5th through Kscope. The release documents what the band describe as a meticulously planned 90-minute performance that represented the culmination of two years of creative discussions and ambitious planning.

The performance featured a notable collaboration with the Choir Noir, led by Kat Marsh, who had previously contributed to shaping the vocals on TesseracT’s 2023 album War of Being. This partnership added a distinctive choral dimension to the band’s already complex prog metal arrangements, creating what promises to be a visually and sonically compelling experience for viewers.

“The 90 minutes, or so, on stage, were preceded by two full years of talks,” the band explained. “Wild creative chats about ideas, and an ever increasingly ridiculous level of ambition from both Joe at Radar, and Mos in TesseracT. Venue changes, schedule changes, album touring, none of these impeded the momentum once the ball was rolling.”

The concert film captures TesseracT performing a carefully curated 12-track setlist that spans their catalogue. Opening with “Natural Disaster”, the performance flows through fan favourites including “Echoes”, “Nocturne”, and “Tourniquet” before delivering “Concealing Fate Part One: Acceptance”. The setlist continues with “The Grey”, “Legion”, “Tender”, and “King”, followed by “Juno”, “Sacrifice”, and concluding with “War of Being”.

This release represents more than just a standard concert recording. The extensive pre-production period allowed TesseracT and the festival organisers to craft an experience that pushes beyond typical live performance boundaries. The collaboration with Choir Noir demonstrates the band’s commitment to expanding their sonic palette whilst maintaining the intricate progressive metal foundation that has defined their career.

RADAR and RADAR O.S.T. will be available across multiple formats to cater to different audience preferences. Fans can choose from Blu-ray for the complete visual experience, CD for audio-focused listening, or vinyl LP for collectors and audiophiles seeking the warmest possible sound reproduction. Pre-orders are currently available here.