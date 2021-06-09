As one of the most popular music programs on TV, The Voice has gifted us with a slew of epic performances from some of the world’s most influential artists. From Dua Lipa to Bruno Mars, the mega-stars have gifted prime-time audiences with stellar shows that remind us just why they yield the influence they do.

Often fit with layered choreography and huge musical arrangements, they offer up a peek into their world on live TV. Despite the internet and technology developing to a point where our favourite artists are accessible 24/7, witnessing their greatness on live TV is still something rather special.

Without further ado, here are the best Voice performances of all time:

Conrad Sewell

As one of the country’s most highly skilled songwriters and emotive performers, Conrad Sewell delivered one of The Voice AU‘s most impressive performances of 2018. Taking to the stage to gift TV-viewers and audience members with a stunning rendition of his anthemic plead for forgiveness, ‘Healing Hands’, Conrad showcased his powerhouse vocals underneath a thin layer of smog. Sewell enlisted the help of the contestants to provide back up vocal duties, amplifying the gospel feel of the chorus. By the end of the performance, the audience is clearly under his spell, joining in with coordinated claps (and maybe even a few tears) – he even shows off his falsetto abilities throughout the performance, managing to capture the thunderous weight of the track.

Halsey and Big Sean

Taking to the stage on the Voice US finale this year, the pair teamed up to perform a soul-laden rendition of the hopeless fountain kingdom track ‘Alone’. Fit with a team of dancers who retell the story the sultry music video follows, Halsey used the op to show off her intense and vulnerable vocal abilities. Never one to disappoint, Big Sean exuded confidence in his signature flow, killing his verse.

DNCE

When Joe Jonas announced his position as a judge on The Voice AU, fans of the former Jonas Brother wished on all their lucky stars to witness as much stage time as possible for the heartthrob. Joe took to the stage with his new band DNCE, showing off his ultra-funked dance moves and smooth-as-hell voice, performing their massive hits ‘Cake By The Ocean’ and ‘Toothbrush’.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa’s current power as the world’s most electrifying bonafide pop star is undeniable – she exudes confidence, strikes with force, and is utterly otherworldy in every aspect. Bursting onto the stage in a flurry of colour and sass, backed by an army of dancers, Dua Lipa’s performance of ‘IDGAF’ on The Voice US 2018 finale was truly a spectacle.

Demi Lovato

Describing Demi Lovato as “talented” may be an understatement. Having dominated the pop world for almost ten years now, the former Disney star is one of music’s most salient voices. Her performance of ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ on The Voice US finale in 2017 showcased Demi’s sheer, unmatched power as an artist. Backed by a massive choir and a brassy instrumental, her vocals took to the forefront the entire time, never once drowned out by the massive production surrounding her.

Bruno Mars

Prior to winning the Grammy for Album of the Year, a hair-curler-donning Bruno Mars took to the stage of The Voice to tear through a few of his biggest hits, including ‘Treasure’, ‘When I Was Your Man’, ‘Uptown Funk’ and ’24K Magic’. Always rambunctious and playful, Mars used the opportunity to exude total swagger and cheeky jubilance – a trait that has defined his enduring career.

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan is a vital mouthpiece of the modern generation. He speaks on behalf of those who haven’t yet found the confidence to express their innermost self, looking towards a hero who can assist them out of a slump. Troye took to the coveted stage of the show in 2016 to perform ‘Youth’ in a flurry of neon colours and starry-eyed teen-dreamdom.

James Bay and Alicia Keys

Folk trailblazer James Bay and RnB superstar Alicia Keys took the stage together to perform a deeply moving soul-drenched rendition of the song ‘Us’. Alicia Keys offered up her iconic vocals on the second verse, reminding the world of her transcendent ability to capture feelings of nostalgia and infatuation.

Miley Cyrus

Despite Miley featuring as a judge on The Voice US, it’d be hard not to include her incredible live performance of 2017 track ‘Malibu’ on this list. As a total pop chameleon, Miley returned to her pop-country roots on the twang-drenched track, with this live performance showcasing her vocal talents in the best way possible. While she did gain legions of fans ebbing towards RnB influenced pop, Miley’s heart (and voice) clearly lie in the world of straight-up pop.

Zedd and Allessia Cara

Two of the music industry’s youngest trailblazers, Zedd and Allessia Cara, took to the stage of The Voice US last year to perform their incredible track ‘Stay’. Both young guns flexed their skills on the synths whilst Allessia showed off her God-tier vocal abilities and charismatic energy.