“The decision to postpone the Festival, just a week out from the event, was a difficult, yet necessary, decision to make,” festival manager Barry Harley said of the decision.

“Given the current state of COVID transmission in our communities, and the impact the changed COVID safety measures have on our venues, it is the best decision for the health and safety of everyone involved, particularly the Tamworth and country music community.”

However, punters won’t have to wait too long for the event’s return, with organisers planning to hold the 50th-anniversary event between April 18 and 24.

“There’s still a lot to celebrate and we will be able to do so in April this year,” Harley said, adding that more information on the rescheduled event will be made next week. Ticket holders for January shows will be contacted directly, he added.

For more, check out the Live Music Observer.