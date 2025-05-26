The Animals have announced their farewell tour of Australia, aptly titled ‘The Final Curtain’.

The legendary British band, known for their iconic hits such as “House of the Rising Sun” and “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood”, will be performing for the last time across various venues in Australia, giving fans a final opportunity to witness their electrifying performances live.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on pre-sale Wednesday, May 28th at 10am local time, with general public sales opening on Friday, May 30th at 10am local time. More details and ticket links can be found at metropolistouring.com/the-animals-uk.

This farewell tour marks the end of an era for the influential rock group that emerged during the British Invasion of the 1960s. The Animals have maintained a significant presence in the rock music landscape for decades, with their blues-infused sound and powerful vocals leaving an indelible mark on music history.

Original member John Steel will be leading the current lineup, ensuring that the authentic spirit of The Animals continues to resonate through their performances. The band’s contribution to rock music has been substantial, with their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame cementing their legacy as one of the most important groups of their generation.

The Australian farewell tour will feature a comprehensive set list that spans their extensive catalogue, offering fans both the hits that defined a generation and deeper cuts that showcase the band’s musical versatility. This promises to be a nostalgic journey through the sounds that helped shape rock music as we know it today.

The Animals 2025 Australian Tour – ‘The Final Curtain’

Friday, June 13th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, June 14th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, June 20th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, June 21st

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, June 27th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA