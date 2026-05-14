The Avalanches have kick-started a new chapter with new single “Together”.

“Together” is a collaboration between the iconic electronic group and Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza, and Prentiss. Watch the accompanying music video for the glitchy, mesmerising song below.

A cryptic press release teased the vision behind the single, but not much else.

“As long as we’re together, Together, forever and ever and ever…” it reads.

“How are you looking after your memories? At Takumi Digital Archives your most treasured moments are safe with us,” it adds, which is followed by a link to an old-school website, Takumi Archives, which asks the visitor a series of strange questions before displaying the following message:

“At Takumi, we understand that digital archives are more than data repositories — they are institutional memory, intellectual property, and cultural heritage. Our platform combines enterprise-grade security, scalable infrastructure, and intelligent indexing to deliver a secure, future-ready foundation for digital preservation.”

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The visitor is then given the option to sign up for Takumi’s mailing list to receive key updates…

In other words, The Avalanches look to be ramping up for the release of their hotly anticipated fourth album.

As reported first by Stereogum, they recently teased their first record since 2020’s We Will Always Love You with a photo posted on Instagram showing a stack of hard drives with the caption “LP #4”.

Today’s release comes after Rolling Stone AU/NZ spoke to The Avalanches last month in support of a joint campaign with Telstra, where they gave an update in which they confirmed they are working on new music.

“We probably can’t say too much at the moment though — it’s still likely a few years away,” they said at the time.

The Avalanches’ most recent album, We Will Always Love You, was one of the best albums of 2020, earning the group three nominations at the 2021 ARIA Awards, including for Album of the Year.

The Avalanches’ “Together” (ft. Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza & Prentiss) is out now.