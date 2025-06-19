The Band CAMINO will return to Australia and New Zealand next year as part of their ‘NeverAlways’ world tour.

The Nashville-based trio—Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess—will play five shows across the region in February. This will be their first visit since their sold-out tour two years ago.

Their third studio album, NeverAlways, will be released on July 25th through Atlantic Records. Fans have already heard two new songs from the album: “Stupid Questions” and “Hates Me Yet (222)”, which were released with music videos.

Jeffery Jordan explained the creative process behind these new releases: “Both ‘Stupid Questions’ and ‘Hates Me Yet (222)’ came from a similar headspace – that spiral you slip into when you care a little too much and think a little too hard. We wanted these songs and their visuals to capture the way overthinking can feel both ridiculous and heavy at the same time.”

The ‘NeverAlways’ tour starts in Atlanta this October and includes 28 North American shows. The band will then tour Europe in December before heading to Australia and New Zealand in February 2026.

Tickets for the Australia and New Zealand dates go on sale Friday, June 27th at 10am local time via frontiertouring.com/thebandcamino . Frontier Members can access a presale starting Wednesday, June 25th at 10am local time.

The NeverAlways album era began with the release of “Infinity”, co-written with longtime collaborators Seth Ennis and Schmidt. The band also released “Baggy Jeans”, written with Captain Cuts. The new album includes collaborations with Jonah Shy (Role Model, Shawn Mendes) and Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams).

Speaking about the album, Jordan said: “All at once, the music is the juxtaposition of who we’ve been, where we’re going, and where we’re headed. We wouldn’t have made this record five years ago. It’s a perfect snapshot of what we’re listening to, how our tastes have matured, and how we’ve evolved.”

Formed in 2015, The Band CAMINO has earned nearly 1 billion streams and sold out headline shows around the world. Their past releases include the My Thoughts On You EP (2016), Heaven EP (2017), tryhard EP (2019), their self-titled debut album (2021), and their second album The Dark (2023). They’ve also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and performed at major festivals like Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

The Band CAMINO Australian & New Zealand Tour 2026

Thursday, February 19th

The Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, February 21st

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, February 22nd

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, February 24th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, February 26th

Freo Social, Fremantle, WA