Stuck for gig ideas across New Zealand this summer? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

As soon as the sun breaks through the Land of the Long White Cloud, Kiwis really have only one thing on their mind: going to concerts and festivals.

Seeing live music with your mates often involves a classic summer road trip, whether you’re driving into Auckland CBD for a headline show at Spark Arena or trekking to the South Island for Rhythm & Alps, and summer roadie season also means Driver Tax.

Us drivers know what that means: whatever your mates are munching on while you’re behind the wheel, you crave – nay, deserve – a cut.

Before you hit the road, check out our list of the best gigs taking place around New Zealand between February 23rd-March 8th below.

Before you hit the road, check out our list of the best gigs taking place around New Zealand between February 23rd-March 8th below.

Great Gable

Friday, February 23rd

Whammy Bar, Auckland

Tickets: Great Gable

Australian indie rock outfit are coming back for another trip around New Zealand. Armed with exciting new songs and their usual energetic live show, they’ll perform across the country this February.

Private Function With DARTZ

Friday, February 23rd

Smash Palace, Gisborne

Tickets: Under the Radar

Aussie punk meets Kiwi punk for what’s sure to be a thrilling night of live music. Wellington’s DARTZ will be looking ahead to their forthcoming album, Dangerous Day to Be a Cold One, while Private Function are making the journey over from Melbourne for their first-ever shows in New Zealand.

Waguan & Jujulipps

Friday, February 23rd

Valhalla, Wellington

Tickets: Under the Radar

Expect a huge night of Afrobeats, hip hop, and everything else in between when Waguan and Jujulipps present ‘We Outside’ in Wellington this Friday night. The latter has been widely praised by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, and also impressed at SXSW Sydney last year.

The National

Saturday, February 24th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Sunday, February 25th

TSB Arena, Wellington

Tickets: Ticketmaster

The beloved indie rockers are returning to New Zealand for the first time in six years this month. Their visit comes after their sold-out Auckland shows were unfortunately cancelled in 2020, but they’ve got lots of exciting new material to make up for lost time. Read frontman Matt Berninger’s interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ here.

Jonas Brothers

Tuesday, February 27th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Tickets: Live Nation

Ready for a blast from of nostalgia from your childhood? The Jonas Brothers are bringing their massive global tour to New Zealand this month, and it will also be their first time ever touring in Aotearoa and Australia. The family group promise five albums in one night of pop fun.

Matchbox Twenty

Thursday, February 29th

Christchurch Arena, Christchurch

Saturday, March 2nd

Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth

Tickets: Ticketek

The US alternative rockers are finally returning to New Zealand for two shows alongside Goo Goo Dolls. Matchbox Twenty are touring in support of their latest album, Where the Light Goes, which was released last May. The band haven’t performed here since 2008, so make sure you don’t miss them this time if you’re a massive Matchbox Twenty fan.

Queens of the Stone Age

Thursday, February 29th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Friday, March 1st

TSB Arena, Wellington

Sunday, March 3rd

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

Tickets: Live Nation

If seeing one of the world’s premier rock bands isn’t enticing enough, Queens of the Stone Age are bringing Australian psychedelic rockers Pond and local powerhouse rock duo Earth Tongue to their New Zealand shows. It’s also Josh Homme and co.’s first time in the country since 2018, far too long a wait for local fans.

Mogwai

Thursday, February 29th

Wellington Opera House, Wellington

Friday, March 1st

Powerstation, Auckland

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Truly one of a kind, no one does an unforgettable live show quite like Scottish mood rockers Mogwai. Their iconic live sets will light up Wellington and Auckland next week, their first visit to New Zealand in nine years. They’ll play cuts from their 2021 number one album, As the Love Continues, as well as fan favourites from throughout their distinguished career.

French for Rabbits

Friday, March 1st

St Peter’s Church, Whanganui

Saturday, March 2nd

Artworks Theatre, Waiheke Island

Tickets: French for Rabbits

Recently featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ, dream pop band French for Rabbits are hitting the road to celebrate their latest EP, last year’s beautiful In the End I Won’t Be Coming Home.

blink-182

Friday, March 1st

Spark Arena, Auckland

Tickets: Live Nation

The one you’ve all been waiting for. The classic blink-182 trio have reunited for a mammoth world tour, which finally comes to New Zealand in March. Their Spark Arena show in Auckland will be the only chance to catch them here, following the unfortunate cancellation of the pop punk icon’s Christchurch date.

Dinosaur Jr.

Saturday, March 2nd

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

Tickets: Ticketmaster

A true alternative rock icon, Dinosaur Jr. are heading to Auckland after a monumental year for the band in 2023, when they celebrated 30 years of their seminal 1993 album, Where You Been.

Mr. Bungle

Sunday, March 3rd

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

Tickets: Live Nation

Experimental rockers Mr. Bungle are coming to New Zealand and Australia alongside the Melvins, which should make for suitably chaotic joint shows. And why not make it a big weekend at Auckland Town Hall by seeing the avant-garde metalheads on the Sunday after watching Dinosaur Jr. on the Saturday?

P!nk

Tuesday, March 5th

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Friday, March 8th

Eden Park, Auckland

Tickets: Live Nation

Australia really loves P!nk, but New Zealand does too. The Grammy-winning pop legend is bringing her ‘Summer Carnival’ to New Zealand for several stadium shows in March. Expect acrobatics, fireworks, and lots of memorable moments.