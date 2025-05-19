Longtime Aussie live favourites The Cat Empire will make their way around the country for a national tour this August and September.

The 12-show run will visit the major capital cities and regional cities, and includes a performance at the Mundi Mundi Bash in Broken Hill. More than half of the shows are also all-ages (see full details below).

Aside from their performance at Byron Bay Bluefest last month, the tour is the first opportunity for local audiences to hear tracks from the band’s latest studio album Bird in Paradise, which they released in March.

Bird in Paradise has been declared a return to the band’s organic roots and is filled with “a sonic kaleidoscope of flamenco, funk, Latin, jazz and Creole influences.” They recorded it live in-studio with a focus on chemistry, groove, and storytelling.

With longtime collaborators Richard Tedesco and Roscoe James Irwin, plus band members Ollie McGill and Lazaro Numa, the album leans heavily on a mix of strings, horns, and intricate arrangements, bringing a rich, textured sound to every track.

“We didn’t set out to make this record—it found us,” frontman Felix Riebl said of Bird in Paradise. “It’s a celebration of spontaneity, togetherness, and letting music lead the way.”

The Cat Empire 2025 Australian Tour

With Special Guests Little Quirks

Tickets on sale from Thursday May 22nd at 12pm AEST at thecatempire.com

Saturday, August 9th

Freo Social, Fremantle (18+)

Sunday, August 10th

Freo Social, Fremantle (All Ages Matinee)

Friday, August 15th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney (All Ages)

Saturday, August 16th

Bar On The Hill, Newcastle (18+)

Saturday, August 23rd

Mundi Bash, Broken Hill NSW (All Ages)

Thursday, August 28th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast (12+)

Friday, August 29th

The Tivoli, Brisbane (All Ages)

Sunday, August 31st

Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns (All Ages)

Thursday, September 4th

Odeon Theatre, Tasmania (All Ages)

Friday, September 5th

Civic Hall, Ballarat (18+)

Saturday, September 6th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (18+)

Sunday, September 7th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (All Ages)