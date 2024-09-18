New York vocalist, songwriter, and producer The Dare has announced his debut Australia tour with east coast dates this December.

The Dare will perform at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Tuesday, December 3rd, at Max Watt’s in Melbourne on Wednesday, December 4th, and at the Meredith Music Festival on Saturday, December 7th. Tickets and tour details are available at frontiertouring.com/thedare.

The Dare recently released his highly anticipated debut album, What’s Wrong With New York, featuring singles like “Perfume,” “Good Time,” “You’re Invited,” and the breakout hit “Girls.”

The album has received critical acclaim, with The New York Times describing it as “a love letter to being young and hedonistic in New York” and praising Smith’s production skills. GQ simply stated, “Everybody wants a piece of The Dare.”

In recent weeks, The Dare earned his first U.K. #1 with Charli XCX and Billie Eilish for their track “Guess,” which he produced for the deluxe edition of Brat. He spent the summer opening for Charli XCX, including shows at her Boiler Room in Ibiza and her first-ever Brat live performances in New York and Los Angeles.

The Dare, the solo project of Harrison Patrick Smith, first gained attention with the hit single “Girls” and his acclaimed The Sex EP. His live shows have sold out across North America and Europe, and his DJ sets have been featured at events for brands like Gucci and Celine. He has collaborated with Charli XCX, Yves Tumor, Water From Your Eyes, and more.

The Dare Australian Tour 2024

