The Jungle Giants have announced their first new album in five years, along with a number of Australian and New Zealand tour dates.

An apt title not only for the listener, but its creator, Experiencing Feelings of Joy, out May 8th, careens from crushing personal loss to hopeful exuberance – an album frontman Sam Hales could only create after thinking he’d never be able to write one again.

“I’d overextended and kind of cooked it, but I really found myself,” he shared. “That’s where the joy comes from, having this unwavering hope even after experiencing adversity. This record is what everything culminated in for me, because I’m so in love with it and I’m so addicted to music again.”

We’ve already been treated to a taste of the album with the recent single “Tell Me How It Feels”, released last month. The raw and cathartic song buzzes with self-awareness and a yearning chorus.

“‘Tell Me How It Feels’ brought me back to my first days with music, and naturally my single mother, who did everything she could to support me,” Hales said of the single last month. “She’s a badass, and a punk when it comes to love, so it felt really special to bring her into this album, in the same way that she brought me into music.”

Experiencing Feelings of Joy will be The Jungle Giants’ first new album since 2021’s Love Signs, which became an ARIA No. 1. Since then, they’ve cemented their position at the forefront of Australia’s indie dance scene, amassing nearly a billion streams in the process.

To celebrate the album’s release in May, The Jungle Giants have announced a number of tour dates set for Australia and New Zealand in June and July.

They’ll kick off at Castlemaine’s Theatre Royal on June 5th, before Melbourne’s Forum on June 6th, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on June 12th, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on June 13th, Canberra’s UC Refectory on June 19th, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on June 20th, Forth Pub on July 3rd, and Hobart’s Odean Theatre on July 4th.

They’ll then head to Wellington’s Meow Nui on July 10th, before Auckland’s Powerstation on July 11th, and Christchurch’s James Hay Theatre on July 12th, before making their way back to Australia for a show at Perth’s Astor Theatre on July 18th.

They’ll be joined by The Tullamarines and Tear Drive on all dates.

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm (local) on Tuesday, March 10th. A super-fan presale (mobile opt-in) will run from 12:30pm on Wednesday, March 4th, followed by fan and Spotify presales at 12pm on Thursday, March 5th – see here for details.