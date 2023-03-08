The Jungle Giants are heading to a city near you in Australia and New Zealand this year.

The Brisbane indie rockers will visit nine cities across Australia in May and June, followed by a short hop to New Zealand for shows in Auckland and Wellington. They’ll then return Down Under for a final show at Melbourne’s Forum (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17th at 9am AEDT. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, March 14th at 9am AEDT (sign up here). The band will be supported by Sydney psych-rockers The Lazy Eyes in Australia, while AROHA will support at every show across both countries.

To celebrate their tour announcement, The Jungle Giants have shared their new single ‘Trippin Up’, their first piece of new music in a long while. The breezy track flits easily between indie rock and electropop, with the band sounding like they’re having fun experimenting and cutting loose.

“It all began with a dive into some aspects of electronic drum production that were so fun to experiment with,” lead singer Sam Hales reveals.

‘Trippin Up’ is the first taste of The Jungle Giants’ upcoming as-yet-untitled fifth album. It will be the long-awaited follow-up to 2021’s acclaimed Love Signs, which earned the band their top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart.

The Jungle Giants 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

With support from The Lazy Eyes (Australia only) and AROHA

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, March 14th (9am AEDT)

General sale begins Friday, March 17th (9am AEDT)

Tickets available via thejunglegiants.com

Friday, May 19th

Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, May 20th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, May 27th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Thursday, June 1st

Wollongong Uni Hall, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, June 2nd

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, June 3rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, June 9th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, June 10th

Dreamworld, Gold Coast, QLD

Sunday, June 11th

Venue 114, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Friday, June 16th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, June 17th

San Fran, Wellington, NZ

Friday, June 23rd

The Forum, Melbourne