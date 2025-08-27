The Kid LAROI has partnered with a not-for-profit, encouraging the destigmatisation of mental health.

The public service announcement video, produced by OBB Media, will air in AMC Theatres across North America, starting next month in support of Project Healthy Minds. The NFP is a free mental health marketplace, which makes finding support as easy as booking a flight or restaurant reservation.

The 22-year-old Gadigal-born artist with Kamilaroi roots has previously spoken candidly about his mental health struggles and the ups and downs of his profession, notably in the 2024 Amazon Prime Video documentary Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About a Kid Named LAROI.

Of the new campaign, he said: “October 10 is World Mental Health Day. This year, I’m celebrating with Project Healthy Minds and a new era of mental health, where stigmas are out and help is easy to find. Done with silence and sweeping things under the rug.

“Instead doing the hard work, saying the things that usually go unsaid. Because working on your mental health is uncomfortable but it’s worth it. You’re worth it and you’re not alone. So take care of your mental health.”

Growing up in the spotlight, LAROI has faced numerous challenges, including the brutal experience of watching his close friend Juice WRLD die from a drug overdose in 2019.

He addressed this in a 2021 documentary, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, where he recounted being on the plane with the American rapper in his final moments.

He has, however, powered through these challenges. In 2021 he became the youngest Australian solo artist to lead the ARIA Album Charts, when F*ck Love (Savage) went to No. 1. He has since worked with major artists including Justin Bieber, Tate McRae, Central Cee, Miley Cyrus, and Machine Gun Kelly.

His 2023 album The First Time landed at No. 68 on Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s 100 Best Australian Albums of the 2020s So Far. Last year, he dropped “APEROL SPRITZ” and “GIRLS”, which was hailed as a Song of the Summer contender, “Heaven,” a “BABY I’M BACK” remix with Gunna, and “STILL YOURS,” the latter of which featured on his Prime Video documentary.

In June, he released a new track with Thundercat, “HOW DOES IT FEEL?”, which followed his first release of 2025, “ALL I WANT IS YOU”.

More recently, he appeared on ONEFOUR’s new album, featuring on the single “Distant Strangers” alongside UK artist Imogen Heap.