The Killers are treating fans by adding a special intimate show to their already huge Australian tour.

The iconic Las Vegas rockers have been in Australia and New Zealand since November, with just three shows left in Melbourne, Hunter Valley and Sydney (see full dates below).

And immediately following their Qudos Bank Arena show in the latter city, the band will play an intimate one-off show at Liberty Hall in the Entertainment Quarter just after midnight.

Tickets for the new show go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16th at 12pm AEDT. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Thursday, December 15th at 10am AEDT (sign up here).

It’s not the first time The Killers have surprised fans in this way, with Brandon Flowers and co. performing an intimate set at Auckland’s Town Hall after their Spark Arena show on November 21st.

“For two hours I was totally parched, waiting for a moment to grab a drink, but the band was relentless. Despite being one of my favourite bands, I forgot just how many hits they have. The setlist was all killer, no filler. Pun intended,” the 1 News NZ reviewer said of the experience.

The Killers’ ‘Imploding The Mirage’ Tour, meanwhile, has been going down similarly well with those in attendance.

“Flowers is fearless and flawless… his voice is faultless, with the enigmatic ‘hardest working frontman in rock’ not putting a note wrong for the entire show. To sound better now, after countless sold-out stadium tours, than he did almost 20 years ago when they took the world by storm is nothing short of remarkable,” the Adelaide Advertiser wrote.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

The Killers 2022 Australian Tour

Wednesday, December 14th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, December 17th

Hope Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Monday, December 19th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Monday, December 19th (NEW MIDNIGHT SHOW)

Liberty Hall, Entertainment Quarter, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix