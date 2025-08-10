Folk-rock duo The Lumineers have revealed upcoming Australian and New Zealand dates for their world tour.

Presented by Frontier Touring, the US-based folk-rock duo will perform in Christchurch, Auckland, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth next January (see full dates below). It marks the duo’s long-awaited return to both countries, having last toured on these shores in 2022.

The upcoming tour will follow an extensive run of shows in huge venues across North America and Mexico, with 29 more shows coming between August and November.

The tour also marks The Lumineers’ 20th anniversary, having been formed by Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites in New Jersey in 2005.

Their eponymous debut album saw the band explode onto the global scene in 2012, becoming a cornerstone of the 2010s indie-folk revolution alongside bands such as Of Monsters and Men and Mumford and Sons.

Featuring their hit track “Ho Hey”, the album peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 and went triple-platinum in Canada, platinum in the UK and Ireland, and gold in Australia.

In the two decades since forming, the duo have attracted over 6 billion streams across five albums and landed two Grammy Award nominations, five Billboard Music Awards nods, and an American Music Award nomination.

Their most recent album, Automatic, is their first in three years and debuted at #16 on the Billboard 200, with lead single “Same Old Song” topping Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart.

The Lumineers 2026 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Frontier Member pre-sale runs for 24 hours from 11am Thursday, August 14th

General public tickets available from 12pm Thursday, August 15th

Saturday, January 3rd

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ

Tickets

Tuesday, January 6th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Tickets

Friday, January 9th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets

Tuesday, January 13th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets

Friday, January 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tickets

Sunday, January 18th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide, SA

Tickets

Wednesday, January 21st

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Tickets