The Australian version of reality music television show The Masked Singer has shut down filming after a coronavirus scare rocked the crew and cast.

The show is being filmed in Melbourne, Australia’s worst-hit city during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Network Ten revealed that several members of the crew recently returned positive test results.

“Production of The Masked Singer has been immediately suspended as a result of several crew members receiving a positive test result for COVID-19,” announced the show’s Twitter account overnight.

“The health and safety of the community, and our staff and production partners is our number one priority.

“The entire production team, including the masked singers, the host and panellists are now in self-isolation,” said the post.

“They are all being monitored closely and are in constant contact with medical authorities.”

The show, which is in its second season in Australia, originated in Korea and has been successfully replicated in multiple markets including the USA.

The reality singing competition features a number of celebrities decked out in elaborate costumes. The basic objective is to conceal their identity, but the costumes also provide a character for each celebrity to inhabit.

Its judging panel for 2020 includes singer Danni Minogue, radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, and comedians Dave ‘Hughesy Hughes and Urzila Carlson. Osher Gunsburg serves as host.

So far this year several singers have been revealed behind masks, including Katie Noonan and Christine Anu, but now the future of the show appears to be in doubt.

A spokesperson for the Victorian health department told SMH they had been in contact with the production company.

“The department is liaising with the production company and site management to ensure all appropriate public health actions are taken including cleaning and contact tracing,” said the spokesperson.

