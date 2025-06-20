Ten years since The Rubens took out the top spot in triple j’s Hottest 100, the beloved Menangle five-piece are throwing it back to where it all began.

To celebrate a full decade of their breakthrough album Hoops, The Rubens are playing three back-to-back shows at Oxford Art Factory’s Main Room in Eora/Sydney this August. Running August 22nd, 23rd and 24th, the shows will take fans deep into the Hoops era with live favourites like “The Night Is On My Side,” “Hallelujah” and the title track “Hoops” — as well as songs from across their five-album catalogue.

The special run follows a sold-out warm-up show at OAF Gallery and doubles as part of Oxford Art Factory’s 18th birthday celebrations. Support comes from emerging act MISSO, with more guests still to be announced.

Originally released in 2015, Hoops followed the band’s ARIA Platinum-certified debut and marked a major turning point for the group. “Hoops” not only became a fan anthem, but it also earned The Rubens a spot among the Hottest 100 elite — joining the ranks of Vance Joy, Jet and Gotye.

In a statement, the band said: “That moment really changed everything for us. The response to Hoops took us by surprise, and we’ve been lucky to keep building from that moment. These shows feel like a proper way to celebrate with the people who’ve been there since the start.”

The Rubens have since released four more albums, toured globally, and performed alongside legends like Bruce Springsteen, Grouplove, and P!NK. Their 2021 LP 0202 debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and saw the band take out an APRA Award and ARIA gongs for production and engineering.

More Hoops celebrations are in the works, and the band have confirmed that a new album is coming soon.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

THE RUBENS – ‘HOOPS’ 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHOWS

Oxford Art Factory – Eora/Sydney

August 22nd

August 23rd

August 24th

Pre-sale: Monday June 23rd, 8am AEST

General sale: Tuesday June 24th, 8am AEST

Tickets and more info via therubensmusic.com