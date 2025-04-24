It’s a good day to be a fan of The Smith Street Band – they’ve released a new single, are teasing a new album and have announced a run of dates across Australia in July.

“This Is It” is the first single from their forthcoming seventh album, and has been described as potentially their most vulnerable release to date. It’s filled with the emotional honesty which they’ve become known for, and features frontman Wil Wagner singing about self-doubt and the push-pull of of contentment and craving.

“This Is It is a song about coming to terms with who you are, what you’ve done and what you’re doing next”, Wagner said.

The band recorded the song at their Bush House Studios in regional Victoria and have also filmed a clip for the track, shot and edited with long time collaborator Nick Manuell and Greg Rietwyk. Check out the song and the video below:

The Smith Street Band celebrated their 15th year as a band last year. From their breakout 2012 album Sunshine and Technology to the ARIA Chart #1 of 2020’s Don’t Waste Your Anger, the promised forthcoming album follows on from 2022’s Life After Football, which was home to triple J Hottest 100 track “I Don’t Wanna Do Nothing Forever”.

In even better news for fans, the band have also announced a national tour throughout July, so they might even preview a few more new songs at the shows. They’ll be joined by Bad Neighbour, who recently released their debut album Millions.

The Smith Street Band – July Tour

Presented by Pool House Records

Tickets on sale now at www.thesmithstreetband.com

Friday July 11th

Altar, Hobart

Saturday July 12th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Friday July 18th

Crowbar, Sydney

Saturday July 19th

Crowbar, Brisbane

Thursday July 24th

The Gov, Adelaide

Friday July 25th

Magnet House, Perth

Saturday July 26th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough