After nearly two decades between full-length records, pop-punk staples The Starting Line have returned with a new single from a newly-announced album.

The Philadelphia-based band confirmed their fourth studio album, Eternal Youth, will drop on September 26. The release marks their first album in 18 years, following the band’s meteoric rise in the early 2000s.

Despite the long hiatus, the band’s original five founding members have stayed together for this next chapter.

“Spending a quarter of a century with all our original members and spanning an 18 year gap between the most recent albums is not easy,” said vocalist Kenny Vasoli.

“There is an often unspoken trust and love for the result of us making music together all this time. We couldn’t have survived a life in the music industry without a proper sense of humour.”

Leaning into that philosophy, The Starting Line shared the album’s first single, “Sense of Humor”. While featuring flashes of their original sound, the track’s chorus highlights the decades of life experience the band have undertaken with Vasoli singing “Everything is absurd / Best just to laugh it off “.

“This song reminds us what absurdities we’ve been faced with in life, and focuses on the original spirit of influences that brought us together in the first place,” added Vasoli.

“We are doing our best to tap into what feels timeless about music and boil our approach down to the essentials. We’re continuously honing and improving which is exhilarating when thinking of the future of this band. It feels like we make a great team.”

Alongside the album announcement, the band also confirmed their first U.S. headline tour in years.

The Startling Line’s single “Sense of Humor” is out now.