The Temper Trap have shared their second single of their new chapter.

The synth-driven song “Giving Up Air” pairs a euphoric chorus with lyrics about the weight of grief.

“‘Giving Up Air’ is a very important song for me about a life-changing moment and the unimaginable pain of losing a loved one in tragic circumstances — from the initial shock to sorrow and then anger, and finding glimmers of hope somewhere in between,” says the band’s frontman Dougy Mandagi.

“Some of you may recognise it. It was written for my solo project Bloodmoon but the boys and I started working on it as The Temper Trap and it felt magical, like it had found its true home. Thank you for all your support so far, it means the world to us, and reminds us why we continue to make music.”

“Giving Up Air” is the quick follow-up to recent single “Lucky Dimes”, which arrived after a near-decade silence from The Temper Trap. Both singles were produced by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Styalz Fuego (Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Khalid).

“Good to know that 9 years after the last one, we still have something to say,” frontman Dougy Mandagi said in a statement about “Lucky Dimes”. “It’s been an absolute pleasure creating this record and we can’t wait to share it with you, not to relive the past but to write the next chapter.”

The release followed a fresh wave of global love for The Temper Trap’s back catalogue. “Sweet Disposition” recently landed at No. 11 in triple j’s Hottest 100 Australian Songs countdown, bolstered by high-profile remixes from John Summit, Vintage Culture, VXSION, and Lost Frequencies.

The Temper Trap are set to continue on the comeback trail with an intimate tour of Australia’s east coast.

They’ll play at The Princess Theatre in Brisbane on Friday, October 24th, Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Saturday, October 25th, and Sydney’s Liberty Hall on Sunday, October 26th.

The Temper Trap’s “Giving Up Air” is out now via Mushroom Music.