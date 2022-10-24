English pop rock band The Vamps are celebrating 10 years together on their Greatest Hits Tour.

The Australian leg will see the four-piece play in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne at the beginning of February (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 3rd at 10am AEDT. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Wednesday, November 2nd at 10am AEDT.

The Vamps were favourites in their home country throughout the last decade, seeing four of their five studio albums reach the top two spots of the U.K. Albums Chart. In Australia, their debut album, 2014’s Meet the Vamps, reached number three on the ARIA Albums Chart.

And with over 6.5 billion streams globally, and over two billion views on their YouTube channel alone, appetite for the band’s Greatest Hits Tour should be huge.

“It’s crazy to think what started in our bedrooms and Tristan’s parent’s garage led to us headlining arenas all around the world,” The Vamps say.

“The past 10 years have been an incredible journey but what makes it even more special is that it has felt like a shared one between us and our fans. The Vamps have taken us across all five continents and given us the privilege of playing in front of millions of people.

“These five albums are chapters in our lives and moments we are hugely proud of. This last year has been one of reflection for us and as four best friends who’ve had the chance to live out our dreams, we now can’t wait to celebrate these memories with all our awesome fans in Australia, they’ve always been so good to us.”

The Vamps Greatest Hits Tour Australia 2023

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 2nd (10am AEDT)

General tickets on sale Thursday, November 3rd (10am AEDT)

Wednesday, February 1st

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, February 3rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, February 4th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek