Post-punk famished fans rejoice; punk royalty These New South Whales’ new single ‘Under Pressure’ agitates and satiates in equal parts.

Marking the third (and possibly final) single release in the lead-up to their upcoming self-titled album release next month, These New South Whales are back with another existential outcry. But this time, there’s no funny business.

Gone are the days of expectantly waiting for the irony to hit or the joke to land. The crooning prose hails from far more earnest origins and it’s not as jarring as you’d think. The sound; finessed and full-bodied has become the next natural chapter for the band and their audiences have matured in step. Jamie Timony’s vocals cut through the robust new sonic endeavour like a flashlight through an unrelenting morning fog.

‘Under Pressure’ illuminates the withdrawal symptoms from their more performative postures. “[It’s] about recognising that you’ve been performing a version of yourself to please others – at work, at home, wherever,” says Timony. And with the band so masterfully laying claim over both realms, who could blame them?

A cult classic, reimagined

The off-kilter band has built a cult following not only through their distinct sound but also through their various web series, These New South Whales, TNSW Tonight! and podcast, What a Great Punk. Yet despite carefully crafting distinct personas, ‘Under Pressure’ uncovers their ambivalence towards them, with lines like ‘Pleasing people is getting boring‘ and ‘Write a feature and I don’t need it‘.

This is all then sewn into the fabric of a bass-bellowing punk track, reminiscent of Fontaines D.C or Iceage. As per usual, their lyrics transcend the need to communicate a universally shared experience, by virtue of These New South Whales’ signature brand of raw angst, delivered in a welcome Aussie drawl.

It’s a track you can already see the band performing in a crowded music venue. Bodies thrashing, faces contorted as they scream out the lyrics in time with Jamie. All in an effort to shed their skin suits too and break free from the pressure.

If you want to help in heralding in the new era of TNSW, be sure to head here to catch them at a series of one-off gigs over the next month, starting Friday 21st October in Footscray, VIC.

TNSW LP

Nov 18 via Damaged Records

PRE-ORDER HERE

‘Under The Pressure‘ is out now, buy/stream it here.