The daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, Toni Cornell, has shared a heartwarming cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ on her Instagram.

The 17-year-old musician has shared an acoustic cover of the 1984 hit on her official Instagram page on January 5. “Throwback to Xmas Eve,” she captioned. “Hallelujah revisited.”

Her mother — and Chris Cornell’s widow — Vicky Cornell expressed her love and delight at the video, commenting: “Love you so much angel”.

Watch the stripped version of the classic song below.

The soft acoustic version brings a melancholic feel to a gorgeous song, and Cornell complements the number with her voice beautifully.

Last month previously saw Toni Cornell do a cover of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in honour of her father during The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

She belted out the emotional song which was recorded by her father prior to his death, and was released on his posthumous album No One Sings Like You Anymore.

After Cornell’s passing in 2017, the album was released in 2020 featuring covers recorded by the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer.

Back in May last year, in the wake of the third anniversary of Chris Cornell’s death, his other daughter Lily Cornell Silver announced a podcast about mental health awareness.

No One Sings Like You Anymore received two Grammy nominations. The album will compete for Best Rock Album at the postponed 2022 ceremony, while his cover of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ will be gunning for Best Rock Performance.

Last year, widow Vicky Cornell confirmed that Cornell estate will be releasing a second volume of covers that the late singer recorded before his death. According to Vicky, the second album was mastered by Chris, but was not yet sequenced.

A release date for Chris Cornell’s second posthumous album is yet to be released.

Check out ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ as covered by Toni Cornell here: