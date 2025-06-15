Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley has announced an Australian tour for 2026.

The voice of iconic ’80s hits such as “True” and “Gold” will kick off the tour at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on March 11th. Shows have also been confirmed in Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide before wrapping up in Perth on March 20th.

It comes after Hadley and his band improvised shows in Perth, Adelaide and Hobart earlier this year following the cancellation of the ‘Timeless Summer Tour’.

“Australia! I am so happy to be coming back in 2026 for a big national tour,” he said. “After the fantastic shows earlier this year in Adelaide, Hobart and Perth, I’m excited to take the tour across all the capital cities next year. See you in March!”

The English musician rose to fame after co-founding Spandau Ballet in 1979, with the band’s first two singles, “To Cut a Long Story Short” and “The Freeze”, reaching the top 20 on the UK chart.

The band’s third studio album, True, launched them to international stardom thanks to the title track and follow-up single “Gold”. Subsequent albums led to massive world tours and a spot on the storied Live Aid lineup at Wembley in 1985.

Hadley left the band in 2017 to pursue his solo career, with the band disbanding just two years later. In 2019 he was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for his services to charity.

Pre-sale tickets to Hadley’s Australia Tour will be available from Wednesday, June 18th at 9am. General release tickets will be released from Friday, June 20 at 9am.

Tony Hadley 2026 Australian Tour

Wednesday, March 11th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, March 12th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, March 14th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, March 18th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, March 20th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA