If you were hankering for a hefty dose of music from former scene overlords Metro Station, I’ve got good news for you. Trace Cyrus has confirmed that the band have big plans for 2021.

Cyrus recently took to Instagram to run an “ask me anything” with fans. When asked if there was a Metro Station reunion on the cards, Trace wrote, “if the world ever gets back to normal we will be touring again next year.”

Now we know that a potential Metro Station is at stake I have made it my personal duty to crowdfund coronavirus vaccine research. I’m not going to sleep until I’m certain that 2021 will be the year we’ll all be privy to hearing the sweeping synths of ‘Seventeen Forever.’

If you were wondering what Trace Cyrus has been up to in the interim, three weeks ago he dropped a collaborative single with Lil Johnnie, ‘NIGHTTIME’, which you can check out below.

In an interview with Alternative Press back in 2019, Trace Cyrus revealed that he and bandmate Mason Musso had linked up in Los Angeles to cook up new Metro Station material.

We randomly just got back together [and] started working on the music,” revealed Trace at the time. “That’s the reason I’m in Los Angeles now. I came to work with Mason [Musso] and just restart this Metro Station thing. I think a few years ago, I just got so burnt out on the touring side of music that I just wanted some time off and to get my personal life together.

“And now it’s just things like TikTok and Spotify and all these new things that didn’t exist before have made ‘Shake It’ and Metro Station take off in a whole new way that we thought would never happen. It’s really, really cool, and it just inspired us to want to get back together and make new songs. Yeah, it’s nothing that we really planned. I just called up Mason one day and told him, “Let’s get the studio,” and now we’re working on it.”

Metro Station released their last album, Bury Me My Love, in 2017.