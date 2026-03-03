Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor has hinted that the band may cease touring after their current run concludes.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the US songwriter delivered the news during a concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the weekend.

Speaking between songs at Tulsa’s BOK Center, Reznor recalled a memorable Nine Inch Nails performance years earlier at the city’s legendary Cain’s Ballroom. He described watching a fan “in the way back screaming along to ‘Head Like a Hole'” and thinking “This is all I ever wanted in life, to connect with somebody like that dude in the back.”

“I don’t know if we’re going to be touring anymore after this, but I’m proud of the show we’re doing right now,” Reznor said.

“And I’m fucking grateful that you’ve chosen to spend your evening with us tonight.”

The “Peel It Back” tour, which launched last year, is scheduled to conclude this month. However, the band are scheduled to perform at Coachella in April alongside Boys Noize under the collaborative moniker Nine Inch Noize.

Reznor’s comments echo similar statements made in 2009, when he announced plans to “make NIN disappear for a while” before embarking on the Wave Goodbye Tour. During that supposed farewell run, particularly at an intimate New York City club show, Reznor said: “This is fucking tiring up here, man! I’m too old for this shit.”

The 2009 farewell proved temporary. Nine Inch Nails returned in 2013 with Hesitation Marks, their eighth studio album, accompanied by a world tour.

Their most recent original material, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts, arrived in 2020, followed by last year’s Tron: Ares soundtrack. Reznor and longtime collaborator Atticus Ross have simultaneously pursued various film scoring projects, keeping both musicians occupied beyond Nine Inch Nails activities.