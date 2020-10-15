Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is set to feature on the forthcoming season of Netflix’s Song Exploder, where he’ll delve into the landmark 1994 song ‘Hurt’.

The Downward Spiral track was famously covered by Johnny Cash back in 2002 — one of the last recorded hits before his death.

“I first interviewed Trent Reznor for a Nine Inch Nails episode of the podcast back in 2017, and afterward, as I was packing up my microphone and laptop, he asked me, ‘Have you ever thought about making this into a TV show?’” Song Exploder host and executive producer Hrishikesh Hirway explained in a statement.

“It was just a glimmer of an idea back then. I’m so excited that it’s come to life, and I get to share four more episodes of the series with these beloved artists. They’re all so different from one another in terms of sound and background, and I can’t wait for people to see and hear their stories, and the unique path they each took to create these songs.”

The second season of Song Exploder will also see Dua Lipa unpack her Future Nostalgia track ‘Love Again’, The Killer delve into their iconic anthem ‘When You Were Young’ and Natalia Lafourcade, who will unfold how her hometown of Veracruz, Mexico, inspired her track ‘Hasta La Raíz.’

Check out Nine Inch Nails performing ‘Hurt’:

Last month, Hrishikesh Hirway took to Twitter to reveal that music licensing fees are making it impossible for him to keep all the near-200 podcast episodes of Song Exploder uploaded.

“This is a bummer, but I’m starting to take episodes of Song Exploder down,” Hirway revealed. “I’ve always hoped they’d all be available forever, but the reality of music licensing makes that impossible. As the podcast approaches 200 episodes, it’s just too expensive to keep all of them afloat.”