K-pop group TWICE will return to Australia this November as part of their new world tour.

The tour includes two shows in Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena on November 1st and 2nd, followed by two shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on November 8th and 9th.

This tour follows their fifth world tour, which took place last year and attracted 1.5 million fans across 51 shows worldwide.

TWICE recently performed in South Korea and Japan and will continue their tour with stops across Asia before arriving in Australia. Additional dates are expected to be announced.

Tickets for the Australian shows go on sale to Live Nation members during a pre-sale from August 7th at 10am to August 8th at 10am (local time). General tickets go on sale on August 8th at 11am (local time).

TWICE’s upcoming world tour features 360-degree stages designed to give fans an immersive experience, allowing viewing from all angles.

The group released their fourth full-length album, <THIS IS FOR>, on July 11th. They are also scheduled to headline Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2nd.

For tickets and more information, visit livenation.com.au.

Debuted in 2015, TWICE is a nine-member K-pop group known for their catchy songs, strong performances, and global fanbase. They’ve released four full albums, 14 mini albums, and sold over 20 million records across Korea and Japan.

TWICE has set multiple records, becoming the first female K-pop group to headline major US stadiums like SoFi and MetLife, and the first foreign female act to perform at Japan’s Nissan Stadium. They’ve topped global charts, won international awards, and earned over 100 million views on 24 of their music videos.

TWICE Australia Dates 2025

Presented by JYP Entertainment and Live Nation

Pre-sale tickets on sale August 7th at 10am

General tickets on sale August 8th at 11am

Saturday, November 1st

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney



Sunday, November 2nd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday, November 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, November 9th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne