A New York City street artist has honoured the legacy of the late Eddie Van Halen by transforming the Van Siclen Avenue stop in Brooklyn into “Van Halen Avenue”.

The artist, Adrian Wilson, paid a similar tribute to the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month — changing the 50th St. station in Manhattan into “Ruth St.”

“Come on people!,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. ” I even explained on TV how this works and how easy it is. A famous person dies, look up the name of a subway stop and put a sticker over it to memorialize the person. It’s that easy! I left it 4 days for someone else to head to Brooklyn and take the credit but nobody stepped up, so ok, I guess I’ve got to do it myself… you’re welcome.”

Eddie Van Halen passed on Tuesday, October 6th, after a long battle with throat cancer.

Earlier this week, folk legend David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash came under fire after he made a dismissive tweet about Eddie Van Halen.

On Saturday, October 10th, a fan tweeted to Crosby for his opinion on the late rocker. To which Crosby replied with a one-word answer “Meh ….”.

The apathetic response roused quite the reaction out of fellow musicians. Tracii Guns of L.A. Guns took to Twitter to to criticise Crosby “Wrong answer as fuck and rude as fuck!!!” he wrote.“There are better ways to say you don’t care for someone’s music. That was very disrespectful. And yes straight out fuck you and your smug answer.”

Dee Snider of Twisted Sister chimed in, writing that he’s “always hated [Crosby] AND his mustache.”

Crosby clarified his comments as tensions backlash began to boil.

“Sorry …just meant he does not move me much,” he wrote in another tweet. “Hendrix changed the world of guitar. Nobody else really …look I get it ..many of you loved Van Halen ….and the one time I met he was nice ….and he was talented …meh to me means I don’t care that much ….and I don’t …doesn’t mean he wasn’t good, he was but not for me.”