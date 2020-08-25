In a statement, Van Morrison called socially-distanced concerts ‘pseudo-science’ and asked for support in returning to full-capacity shows.

As much as we revere the greats and their blessings, this one comes off as a little tone-deaf, Mr. Morrison. In a statement posted on Van Morrison’s website, the veteran musician called socially-distanced concerts a “pseudo-science” and asked fellow musicians for support in returning to full-capacity shows.

Morrison, who is due to play three shows in the UK soon — all socially-distanced — said that such steps were not economically viable.

“This is not a sign of compliance or acceptance of the current state of affairs, this is to get my band up and running and out of the doldrums. This is also not the answer going forward. We need to be playing to full capacity audiences going forward.” Morrison wrote.

“I call on my fellow singers, musicians, writers, producers, promoters and others in the industry to fight with me on this. Come forward, stand up, fight the pseudo-science and speak up,” the statement continued.

Since stepping into a new, socially-distanced world due to COVID-19, the music industry has been struggling with reviving the culture of live shows. In a bid to evolve, concert organizers have switched to online concerts, drive-in shows, and controlled outdoor events with severely limited capacity.

Earlier this year, music industry representatives across Australia spoke with Arts Minister Paul Fletcher about how to navigate the pandemic. In their phone call, executives called for an $850 million stimulus package to save jobs in the industry.

An effort to track the industry’s losses in the wake of the pandemic reported that small-to-medium businesses and independent contractors lost almost $100 million within three days. Live Performance Australia estimated approximately 200,000 jobs lost.

As of August 2020, COVID-19 has claimed over 816,000 lives across the world. Multiple places, including cities in Australia, have forced lockdowns to control the spread of the virus, which transmits in proximity.