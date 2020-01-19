What’s it like to be Jack River? Watch her new clip for ‘Dark Star’ and you’ll get a little taste.
In a world of fake news, AI, AR and a constant hunt for real connection, Jack River offer an authentic insight into young love and heartbreak.
Jack River, AKA Holly Rankin, imagined a song that replicated the feeling of “having your heart dragged through the room” while listening to Oasis. ‘Dark Star’ offers that dreamy throwback with a lyrical twist.
‘Dark Star’ is the final track to drop from Jack River’s forthcoming Stranger Heart EP ahead of its release on Valentine’s Day (Fri 14 Feb).
WATCH: Jack River – ‘Dark Star’
Stranger Heart EP
Jack River
EP out Friday 14 February through
I OH YOU
Available to pre-order here
Stranger Heart EP tracklisting:
1. Lonely Hunter
2. Later Flight
3. Night Song
4. Dark Star
5. Closer
6. Infinity Roses
7. 80’sHD