What’s it like to be Jack River? Watch her new clip for ‘Dark Star’ and you’ll get a little taste.

In a world of fake news, AI, AR and a constant hunt for real connection, Jack River offer an authentic insight into young love and heartbreak.

Jack River, AKA Holly Rankin, imagined a song that replicated the feeling of “having your heart dragged through the room” while listening to Oasis. ‘Dark Star’ offers that dreamy throwback with a lyrical twist.

‘Dark Star’ is the final track to drop from Jack River’s forthcoming Stranger Heart EP ahead of its release on Valentine’s Day (Fri 14 Feb).

Stranger Heart EP

Jack River

EP out Friday 14 February through

I OH YOU

Available to pre-order here

Stranger Heart EP tracklisting:

1. Lonely Hunter

2. Later Flight

3. Night Song

4. Dark Star

5. Closer

6. Infinity Roses

7. 80’sHD