News of Wanna One’s reunion has caught fire again, with reports emerging that the beloved group might be coming back with new music.

Despite their disbandment in 2018, fans of Wanna One have not given up hope of a reunion. Throughout their short run, the temporary group – comprising the winners of the reality show Produce 101 – ruled charts and hearts alike, banging out one hit after another.

Reports are now speculating that we may get to see Wanna One in action once again as a unit. Earlier today, South Korean news portal JTBC News reported that Wanna One are gearing up reunite for a performance ahead of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards, one of the South Korea’s most anticipated year-end ceremonies. There are also speculations of new music, albeit unconfirmed.

As reported by JTBC, sources speculate that the group may be following in the footsteps of girl-group I.O.I., who also reunited in May 2020.

“Talks of a reunion always take place ahead of the award ceremony, but this year’s discussions are more positive and enthusiastic.” a source said.

While news of the reunion has not been confirmed yet, CJ ENM did clarify that discussions were underway. “We are having positive discussions about various plans including the Mnet Asian Music Awards, a concert, and an album involving all of the Wanna One members.” a representative for the company said.

If true, it would certainly be interesting to see what new flavour the members bring to the reunited act. Since the group suspended activities, all of the 11 members have gone on to pursue successful careers, whether solo or with groups.

This is not the first time news of Wanna One’s reunion has caught fire, however. They were also said to reunite ahead of last year’s MAMA, but CJ ENM confirmed at the time the group would not be making an appearance at the show.

Check out ‘Energetic’ by Wanna One: