The Haim sisters formed a drum trio for a quick-fire performance on US TV’s The Price is Right.

Danielle, Este and Alana Haim delivered a high intensity display of rhythm on CBS’s The Price is Right, which is hosted by comedian Drew Carey – yes that Drew Carey.

The band members showed off their multi-instrumental dexterity. Danielle – lead vocalist and guitarist for the band’s live shows – sat behind a kit. Her sisters Este (bass) and Alana (guitar/percussion) bashed tom toms either side of her during the 40 second performance.

Este Haim admitted she’d previously tried to get on the show as a contestant. “I tried to get on three times,” she said to Carey. “I got on once, but I wasn’t a contestant. But this is pretty cool.” Watch it all below.

Now they're in it. 👏 @HAIMtheband is here and ready to COME ON DOWN and have some fun today on #PriceIsRight! pic.twitter.com/XOo4BwuvRx — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 22, 2020

Haim’s appearance is part of the show’s “music week” programming. Essentially, a big-name musical act is appearing every day in anticipation of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which are happening this Sunday January 26.

Diplo and Meghan Trainor are due on the show in the coming days, while Anderson .Paak and Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz appeared earlier in the week.

Haim released three singles in the second half of 2019. The LA band’s latest, ‘Hallelujah’, arrived in November. It’s a stripped back ode to the trio’s sisterly bond, which recalls Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor. Tobias Jesso Jr. co-wrote the track and Paul Thomas Anderson oversaw its music video.

Watch: ‘Hellelujah’ by HAIM

Haim most recent album, Something to Tell You, came out in July 2017. They featured on the song ‘Warm’ from Charli XCX’s mega 2019 album Charli. Danielle also provided lead and backing vocals to Vampire Weekend’s 2019 comeback LP, Father of the Bride.