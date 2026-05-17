The Beatles legend Paul McCartney returned to the Saturday Night Live stage, performing a track from his upcoming album The Boys of Dungeon Lane and busting out a surprise encore.

Paul McCartney’s SNL performance for the show’s 51st season finale was a proper treat for fans, proving the legend has absolutely no plans of slowing down. As reported by Rolling Stone, the music icon gave us a taste of his forthcoming record, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, and ripped through a massive hit from his Wings era.

He kicked things off with the mellow new track, “Days We Left Behind” – a nostalgic look back at his upbringing in Liverpool, a theme that runs through the new album.

“I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind and I do often wonder if I’m just writing about the past, but then I think how can you write about anything else?” McCartney said in a statement earlier this year. “It’s just a lot of memories of Liverpool. It involves a bit in the middle about John [Lennon] and Forthlin Road, which is the street I used to live in. Dungeon Lane is near there.”

The Boys of Dungeon Lane marks McCartney’s 18th solo album and was recorded with super-producer Andrew Watt. The record also features a duet with his old Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, titled “Home to Us”.

For his second song, McCartney and his band – featuring a powerhouse performance from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums – launched into the iconic Wings track “Band on the Run”.

Just when you thought it was all over, as the credits began to roll, McCartney strapped his bass back on and treated everyone to a surprise performance of “Coming Up”, the funky classic from his 1980 album McCartney II.