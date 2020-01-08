Post Malone is one step closer to winning over the hearts of metalheads everywhere. The pop monolith was recently spotted delivering a searing cover of Pantera classic ‘Walk’ at a karaoke evening in a New York bar.

The rapper was out and about with Brooklyn locals Beach Fossils when the explosive karaoke session took place. You can check out a clip of the performance below.

This isn’t the first time the realms of Post Malone and Pantera have crossed over. Back in November, Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo shared a photo of him and Malone hanging out at The Forum.

Last year, Malone dropped a collaborative track with the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott. ‘Take What You Want’ featured on Malone’s third record Hollywood’s Bleeding. Osbourne proclaimed that the track is his favourite project since Sabbath.